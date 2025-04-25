Pitso Mosimane on the Orlando Pirates coaching rumours

After many rumours of a new Orlando Pirates coach to replace the departing Jose Rivero at the end of the season, rumours that Pitso Mosimane could take over the job at the start of the new season, the South African coach has come out to personally address these rumours.

Pitso Mosimane denies linking up with Soweto giants

In response to these rumours linking his name to the South African side, was very candid about the rumours and said that he has never received any offers from the South African side.

I’ve seen it speculation. Nobody has spoken to me. So, we can’t be talking about nothing, We will see. At the moment this badge means a lot to me, more than any other badge.

Mosimane said.

The South African coach has been without a club since his departure from Esteghlal FC, so he is expected to be offered a new coaching opportunity soon after his departure from the Iranian side.