Orlando Pirates working on their mistakes as club searches for new striker

Orlando Pirates failed to reach the CAF Champions League final, further intensifying concerns over the effectiveness of the team's forwards. The club is determined to address this issue decisively.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, the “Buccaneers” are making signing a striker their top priority in the summer transfer window. Ideally, the new recruit should be a national team player, but the club is also considering options abroad.

Among those linked to the Pirates are Zambian forward Andrew Phiri and Ghanaian striker Kwame Opoku, who has previously been mentioned as a potential target. There is also a possibility of signing Brazilian striker Rafael Lopes, but much will depend on the progress of negotiations.

Reminder: Orlando Pirates exited the Champions League after a 2-3 defeat to Egypt's Pyramids.