Orlando Pirates midfielder highlights team's advantage ahead of Pyramids clash
In the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final, Orlando Pirates couldn't secure a victory against Pyramids, returning from Egypt with a goalless draw. However, the Pirates' midfielder Talente Mbatha knows how to clinch a spot in the final.
Details: Mbatha emphasized that since Orlando Pirates remain unbeaten in the current continental campaign, they need to maintain the same mentality to achieve success.
Quote: “So, since we are playing away and winning, we take it as an advantage for us. Because we went to Cairo and managed to get a result.
So for us, the main thing is to stay focused and keep playing with the mentality we have because we haven't lost in the CAF Champions League. Therefore, we need to go back to Cairo and do the same thing - apply the same mentality.
For them, it was a goal to put us on the flank and catch us on the counterattack, because the right flank couldn't keep up with the left-back, so I think it was their own mentality because they were playing away. They tried to hold onto the one point they already had,” Mbatha stated.