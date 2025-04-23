Orlando Pirates midfielder highlights team's advantage ahead of Pyramids clash

In the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final, Orlando Pirates couldn't secure a victory against Pyramids, returning from Egypt with a goalless draw. However, the Pirates' midfielder Talente Mbatha knows how to clinch a spot in the final.

Details: Mbatha emphasized that since Orlando Pirates remain unbeaten in the current continental campaign, they need to maintain the same mentality to achieve success.

