Orlando Pirates face a weakened defense ahead of crucial league showdown

Orlando Pirates face a weakened defense ahead of crucial league showdown

Football news Today, 03:14
Robert Sykes
Orlando Pirates face a weakened defense ahead of crucial league showdown

Orlando Pirates find themselves in a pivotal position in the league standings, where every slip-up could bring Mamelodi Sundowns closer to the coveted title. And to make matters worse, two key players will be sidelined for the upcoming clash.

Details: Head coach Jose Riveiro will have to do without first-choice defender Nkosinathi Sibisi and holding midfielder Thalente Mbatha in today’s away fixture against Golden Arrows.

Sibisi is still serving a two-match suspension after receiving an indirect red card in the game against Sekhukhune. He has already missed the Soweto Derby and will only be available for the cup showdown against Kaizer Chiefs.

Mbatha, meanwhile, picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in a high-stakes match, meaning he’ll have to sit out the clash against Golden Arrows due to suspension.

Reminder: Riveiro’s squad currently trail Mamelodi Sundowns by 12 points, but have two games in hand over the “Brazilians.”

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates
