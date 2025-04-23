Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Orlando Pirates are gearing up for a crucial second-leg semi-final clash against Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League this Friday, 6:00 PM GMT.
The match is delicately poised after a goalless draw in Johannesburg, and Pirates will need either a scoring draw or an outright win to secure their place in their first final since 2013.
Young Stars to Watch: Nkota & Mofokeng
The spotlight will be on Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng, two young stars with a proven track record in North African competition. With a combined total of 5 goal contributions (4 goals, 1 assist) in CAF Champions League play this season, Nkota and Mofokeng have proven themselves under pressure.
Nkota’s brace against CR Belouizdad and Mofokeng’s match-winning strike against Al Ahly stand out as key moments in Pirates’ campaign.
Mofokeng, already capped by Bafana Bafana, is regarded as a rising star, while Nkota continues to impress on the continental stage.
Defensive Reinforcements: Mbokazi Returns
19-year-old defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been recalled from the U20 national squad to reinforce Pirates' backline, providing additional depth in a key match for the South African side.
What’s at Stake
This semi-final is more than just a match—it’s a potential career-defining night for several players and a pivotal moment in coach Jose Riveiro’s tenure. With Pyramids FC frustrated by two disallowed goals in the first leg, Pirates will need to stay focused and calm under pressure.
Riveiro has warned that mistakes are inevitable for young players, but urged his senior team members to guide the squad through what is expected to be a high-intensity battle.
Tactical Adjustments Expected
Orlando Pirates, currently on a 5-match clean sheet streak, are expected to make tactical adjustments. Players like Kabelo Dlamini, Evidence Makgopa, Tapelo Xoki, and Paseka Mako may come into the fold to add balance and sharpen their attacking edge.