Orlando Pirates Brace for Major Changes After CAF Champions League Exit

Following their painful CAF Champions League semifinal exit to Pyramids, Orlando Pirates are preparing for a significant reshuffle both on and off the field.

Riveiro Praises Young Talents Before Departure

Outgoing head coach Jose Riveiro, who will leave at the end of the season, remains optimistic about the Buccaneers' future, particularly highlighting the emergence of young stars Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Mohau Nkota.

"They're already important players at 19–20 years old, but they still have a lot to improve on. The future looks bright for Orlando Pirates," said Riveiro.

After leading Pirates to multiple domestic trophies, Riveiro is now fully focused on ending his tenure on a high note, with the Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs firmly in his sights.

Rulani Mokwena Set for Return

According to multiple reports, Rulani Mokwena has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Riveiro.

Initially, Pitso Mosimane was considered the top target, but once it became clear that Mokwena would leave Wydad Casablanca at season’s end, Pirates shifted their focus to their former assistant coach. Mokwena’s return would mark a homecoming after a challenging stint in Morocco, where Wydad currently sits third, 16 points behind leaders RS Berkane.

EXCLUSIVE❗



In exclusive news, KickOff can reveal that a North African giant has offered Jose Riveiro the job of head coach starting from next season.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/c8KCwwzoOE pic.twitter.com/yn9gVGyTkU — KickOff Online (@KickOffMagazine) April 28, 2025

Administrative Changes Also Loom

Off the pitch, administrative changes are also expected. Former club administrator Floyd Mbele could be reinstated to help stabilize operations following the passing of long-time administrator Screamer Tshabalala.

Reports suggest that current operational manager Mpumi Khoza has been overwhelmed by the workload, and Mbele’s experience is seen as crucial to restoring administrative strength at the club.