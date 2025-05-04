RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nedbank Cup Final Becomes Make-or-Break for Under-Fire Kaizer Chiefs Boss

Football news Today, 17:26
Khaled Hegazy
Kaizer Chiefs’ nightmare season worsened with a 2-1 Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates, marking their 12th league loss and casting major doubt over coach Nasreddine Nabi’s future.

Glody Lilepo’s early third-minute goal had given Chiefs hope at FNB Stadium, but strikes from Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng turned the tide in favour of the Buccaneers.

Nabi on the Brink

An incensed Nabi lashed out in the post-match press conference when questioned about his job security. “Don’t provoke me,” he snapped. The Tunisian stressed the season was always meant to be transitional: “I came here for the process. You don’t evaluate me based on immediate results.”

Chiefs Risk Missing Top 8 Again

The loss leaves Amakhosi ninth in the Betway Premiership standings with 30 points—tied with eighth-placed Chippa United, who have a game in hand. A second consecutive failure to reach the Top 8 would mark a new low for the club.

With the Nedbank Cup final against Pirates looming on May 10, the pressure is now immense. Victory could be the only lifeline left to salvage Chiefs' battered season—and Nabi’s job.

