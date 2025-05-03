Nasreddine Nabi on why Orlando Pirates lost

Kaizer Chiefs' struggles against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates continued as they fell to a 2-1 defeat in the latest Betway Premiership Soweto Derby clash—marking their second league loss to the Buccaneers this season.

Glody Lilepo handed Amakhosi an early lead, but Evidence Makgopa leveled for Pirates before Relebohile Mofokeng struck the decisive blow, sealing another painful result for Chiefs.

Nabi Frustrated by Missed Opportunities

Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi expressed disappointment over his side’s inability to build on their strong start, allowing Pirates to seize control of the match.

"We began well, scored early, and had the chance to push for more goals," Nabi told SuperSport TV. "But we failed to kill the game when we were on top. Instead, we conceded unexpectedly, and Pirates took full advantage of their momentum."

The Tunisian tactician dismissed suggestions of a mental block, referencing their previous 1-0 lead against Marumo Gallants that slipped away due to controversial refereeing.

"That game could have been different if we’d been awarded a clear penalty," he argued. "Today, individual errors cost us. This result feels like a gift to our opponents."

With Chiefs' title hopes fading, Nabi faces mounting pressure to address his team's inconsistency in crucial matches.