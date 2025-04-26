Nasreddine Nabi expresses his delight at Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Diski Challenge win

In a landmark achievement for Kaizer Chiefs, the club's reserve squad has secured its first-ever DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) title in style.

The young Glamour Boys sealed their championship with a dominant 3-0 victory over Magesi FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday morning. Goals from Imaad Hendricks, Nkosana Mbuthu, and Thulani Mabaso capped off a stellar campaign, needing just three points from their final two matches to clinch the trophy. Their path was further eased after being awarded three points from an abandoned fixture against Chippa United, who failed to show for their scheduled match on February 1.

With 67 points from 27 games, Chiefs now sit comfortably atop the DDC table, seven points clear of second-placed Stellenbosch FC.

Nabi Praises Rising Stars

First-team head coach Nasreddine Nabi hailed the historic achievement, emphasizing the importance of fostering a winning mentality from the youth level up.

"This is a monumental moment for the club," Nabi told SuperSport TV. "The dedication of these young players and the technical staff, led by Vela Khumalo, has been exceptional. Their hard work reflects the club's commitment to development, and I congratulate everyone involved in this incredible journey."