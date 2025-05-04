Nasreddine Nabi answers Kaizer Chiefs fans' questions!

In a move that raised eyebrows across South African football, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made two surprising omissions from his starting lineup in Saturday's crucial Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates. The decision to bench key midfielder Thabo Cele and defender Inacio Miguel proved costly as Amakhosi slumped to a disappointing defeat at FNB Stadium, leaving them languishing in ninth place with just three league matches remaining.

The Aftermath of a Controversial Call



The Glamour Boys' faithful expressed their frustration at seeing two first-team regulars start on the sidelines in such a high-stakes encounter. Nabi later clarified his reasoning in the post-match press conference:

"Thabo Cele is still working his way back from injury and hasn't completed full training sessions. He wasn't at 100% fitness to either start or complete 90 minutes," the Tunisian tactician explained. "The same applied to Inacio - he's also returning from injury and wasn't fully match-ready to deliver his best performance."

Road to Redemption



The defeat compounds what has been a challenging season for the Naturena-based club, but redemption could be just around the corner. Chiefs have an immediate opportunity to salvage their campaign when they face Pirates again in next week's Nedbank Cup final - a chance to turn their season around and give their long-suffering fans something to celebrate.