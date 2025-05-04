RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Nasreddine Nabi answers Kaizer Chiefs fans' questions!

Nasreddine Nabi answers Kaizer Chiefs fans' questions!

Football news Today, 20:07
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
Nasreddine Nabi answers Kaizer Chiefs fans' questions! Nasreddine Nabi answers Kaizer Chiefs fans' questions!

In a move that raised eyebrows across South African football, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made two surprising omissions from his starting lineup in Saturday's crucial Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates. The decision to bench key midfielder Thabo Cele and defender Inacio Miguel proved costly as Amakhosi slumped to a disappointing defeat at FNB Stadium, leaving them languishing in ninth place with just three league matches remaining.

The Aftermath of a Controversial Call


The Glamour Boys' faithful expressed their frustration at seeing two first-team regulars start on the sidelines in such a high-stakes encounter. Nabi later clarified his reasoning in the post-match press conference:

"Thabo Cele is still working his way back from injury and hasn't completed full training sessions. He wasn't at 100% fitness to either start or complete 90 minutes," the Tunisian tactician explained. "The same applied to Inacio - he's also returning from injury and wasn't fully match-ready to deliver his best performance."

Road to Redemption


The defeat compounds what has been a challenging season for the Naturena-based club, but redemption could be just around the corner. Chiefs have an immediate opportunity to salvage their campaign when they face Pirates again in next week's Nedbank Cup final - a chance to turn their season around and give their long-suffering fans something to celebrate.

Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sporting Kansas City 1 - 0 LA Galaxy Today, 19:00 MLS USA
Sporting Kansas City
1
LA Galaxy
0
85’
River Plate 3 - 1 Velez Sarsfield Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
River Plate
3
Velez Sarsfield
1
62’
Genoa - : - AC Milan 05 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
-
AC Milan
-
14:45
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest 05 may 2025, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
-
Nottingham Forest
-
15:00
Girona - : - Mallorca 05 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
-
Mallorca
-
15:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:07 Nasreddine Nabi answers Kaizer Chiefs fans' questions! Football news Today, 18:24 Kaizer Chiefs winger on the radar of several clubs Football news Today, 17:39 Cyriel Dessers' Price Tag Under the Spotlight as Rangers Fail to Beat Celtic Football news Today, 17:26 Nedbank Cup Final Becomes Make-or-Break for Under-Fire Kaizer Chiefs Boss Football news Today, 17:07 Pyramids Defeat Opens Door for Al Ahly in Title Race Football news Today, 17:06 After beating Kaizer Chiefs in the derby: Jose Rivero on why he included six young players Football news Today, 16:57 Bénie Traoré: The 21-Year-Old Ivorian Winger Lighting Up Swiss Football Football news Today, 16:54 Talks underway. Vardy attracts interest from two Premier League newcomers Football news Today, 16:44 Exit Looming? Injured George Matlou Set for Kaizer Chiefs Departure Football news Today, 16:30 Al Ahly Close to Securing Algerian Star Zineddine Belaïd in Summer Transfer Push
Sport Predictions
Football Today Monterrey vs Pumas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Will Petrojet break their losing streak? Football 05 may 2025 National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 AFC vs Boavista: Who will cling to survival? Basketball 05 may 2025 Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores