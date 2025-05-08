RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nabi's assistant defends Kaizer Chiefs coach from mounting pressure

Football news Today, 07:47
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Assistant Nabi defends Kaizer Chiefs coach from mounting pressure

This season has been anything but a triumph for Kaizer Chiefs, piling extra pressure on head coach Nasreddine Nabi. The Tunisian's assistants have stepped up to shield their boss from mounting criticism.

Details: Assistant coach Cedric Nabi acknowledged that everyone understands the season isn't going as planned, but he also stressed that many judgments are being made far too early.

Quote: "But he has a wealth of experience, having coached in many countries and with numerous teams. He understands the expectations. He also knows the challenges we're facing. This gives him the tools to prepare for what lies ahead.

Sometimes, perhaps, he doesn't understand the harsh judgments, which he feels are premature. But in football—and not only in South Africa—we've learned that judgments come very quickly, especially from outsiders who have the privilege to comment once the results are in," Cedric stated.

