Nabi urges Kaizer Chiefs to focus on derby against Orlando Pirates
On Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs suffered a painful defeat to Marumo Gallants, failing to hold the lead and losing 1-2. The head coach of the 'Chiefs', Nasreddine Nabi, is eager to put it behind him.
Details: The Kaizer Chiefs' coach emphasized that the team has important matches ahead against Orlando Pirates, which are also derbies. He urged his players to give their all, as the team still has a chance to salvage a disappointing season.
Quote: "Sometimes it seems like some players are giving up. That's why I told them that now is not the time to blame anyone or each other, or to regret what happened, because a result like against Marumo can't be changed.
We have two very important games ahead that can still save our season. The derby is coming up this weekend, followed by the Cup final. Everyone needs to honestly assess themselves and see how they are performing in training and during matches. Then we need to unite and fully commit to the upcoming week of preparation," Nabi stated.