Nabi urges Kaizer Chiefs to focus on derby against Orlando Pirates

On Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs suffered a painful defeat to Marumo Gallants, failing to hold the lead and losing 1-2. The head coach of the 'Chiefs', Nasreddine Nabi, is eager to put it behind him.

Details: The Kaizer Chiefs' coach emphasized that the team has important matches ahead against Orlando Pirates, which are also derbies. He urged his players to give their all, as the team still has a chance to salvage a disappointing season.