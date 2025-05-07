Nabi takes responsibility for Kaizer Chiefs' poor results

With every defeat, Kaizer Chiefs move further away from their interim goal for the season—to break into the top eight of the championship. The team's poor results have frustrated many, and head coach Nasreddine Nabi is well aware of this.

Details: Nabi stated that there are no excuses for the string of losses, and he is ready to shoulder the blame himself. At the same time, he expressed hope that things will turn around.

Quote: “I understand the fans, the critics. The results are very poor, and I get it—but I know why I am here. I don't want to make too many excuses. I take responsibility and move forward, with everyone heading in the same direction, making the right decisions for the future. I am confident we will win together in this process. It's normal—fans love to win, and I understand them. When you drop too many points, it's natural to face this kind of reception, this negative reaction, but you shouldn't take this criticism personally, because I believe in this process and know what needs to be done to move to the next stage,” Nabi told reporters.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the club’s management intends to fine players for what they consider lacklustre defeats.