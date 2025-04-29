Nabi reveals behind-the-scenes talk with Kaizer Chiefs players after defeat by Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs, after a painful defeat by Marumo Gallants, have drifted away from the top of the South African Premier League table, prompting head coach Nasreddine Nabi to have a conversation with the players.

Details: The Kaizer Chiefs coach stated that the mood in the team was far from ideal. Everyone understands the bitterness of this defeat, but they need to look ahead, particularly to the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

Quote: "It's true that we talked to the players. After such a difficult situation we found ourselves in, you can see that everyone is hurt, feeling down, and showing a lack of confidence.

You can feel that some are giving up. I told them there's no time to blame anyone or regret what happened because today's results can't be changed. We have two very important games ahead that can still save our season. This coming weekend is the derby, and then the Cup final," Nabi stated.

Reminder: In the championship match against Orlando Pirates, Nabi will be without Wandile Duba, who is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.