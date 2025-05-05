RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Nabi acknowledges the significance of Duba's absence for Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto derby

Nabi acknowledges the significance of Duba's absence for Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto derby

Football news Today, 10:42
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs/X

In their latest match, Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates. In this game, Nasreddine Nabi was unable to count on striker Wandile Duba, who missed the match due to card accumulation. And this absence proved especially significant for the coach.

Details: The Kaizer Chiefs head coach emphasized that Duba is crucial to his squad, and while he expressed gratitude to the players who battled on the pitch in the Soweto derby, the absence of his main forward was still keenly felt.

Quote: "It's true that Duba is a player who is very important to our system. But those who played against the Pirates showed what they're capable of. They proved they can do the job, but in the end, it's also true that when you lack a player like Duba, you feel that shortage up front," Nabi stated.

Reminder: His counterpart, Jose Riveiro, remarked after the match that the current Orlando Pirates squad has great potential to win many trophies.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs
Popular news
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle Today, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Genoa - : - AC Milan Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
-
AC Milan
-
14:45
Girona - : - Mallorca Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
-
Mallorca
-
15:00
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
-
Nottingham Forest
-
15:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:18 Ready to face Arsenal! Ousmane Dembélé returns to full training with PSG Football news Today, 11:12 Bastoni says Inter must triple their efforts to contain Yamal Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballers don sharp suits at end-of-season club party Football news Today, 10:46 Bellingham played a key role in Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer to Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:45 Zamalek Escalates Zizo Dispute: Official Complaint Filed Amid Contract Tensions Football news Today, 10:42 Nabi acknowledges the significance of Duba's absence for Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto derby Football news Today, 10:19 Good news for Inter: Lautaro and Pavard ready to play in the return match against Barcelona Football news Today, 10:12 More setbacks for Postecoglou. Maddison to miss the end of the season due to knee injury Lifestyle Today, 10:05 Very tender. Mauro Icardi surprises China Suárez with a romantic gesture Football news Today, 09:42 Unexpected move. Flamengo looking to sign Félix for Club World Cup
Sport Predictions
Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 Football Today Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025 Football Today Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Football Today Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Football Today Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today AFC vs Boavista: Who will cling to survival? Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores