Nabi acknowledges the significance of Duba's absence for Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto derby

In their latest match, Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates. In this game, Nasreddine Nabi was unable to count on striker Wandile Duba, who missed the match due to card accumulation. And this absence proved especially significant for the coach.

Details: The Kaizer Chiefs head coach emphasized that Duba is crucial to his squad, and while he expressed gratitude to the players who battled on the pitch in the Soweto derby, the absence of his main forward was still keenly felt.

Quote: "It's true that Duba is a player who is very important to our system. But those who played against the Pirates showed what they're capable of. They proved they can do the job, but in the end, it's also true that when you lack a player like Duba, you feel that shortage up front," Nabi stated.

Reminder: His counterpart, Jose Riveiro, remarked after the match that the current Orlando Pirates squad has great potential to win many trophies.