Mokwena Set for a Dramatic Homecoming – Could He Take Over Orlando Pirates’ Struggling Squad?

The future of Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Casablanca seems to be drawing to a close. The South African coach has been placed on special leave by the Moroccan club's management and is not expected to remain with the team at the end of the season.

This decision has sparked rumors of a potential return to his home country.

A Promising Coach with a Bright Future

At just 38, Mokwena remains one of Africa's most promising coaching talents. According to local media reports, the coach’s name is being strongly linked with a return to Orlando Pirates.

The Sea Robbers, currently enduring a tough spell after being eliminated in the CAF Champions League semi-finals and suffering a 1-0 league defeat to Sekhukhune, are in need of a fresh direction.

Le Wydad de Casablanca mettra fin au contrat de son entraîneur sud-africain, Rulani Mokwena, à la fin de la saison en cours.



Dans un communiqué, le WAC a indiqué que « le contrat de l’entraîneur Rulani Mokwena sera officiellement résilié juste après la fin de la Botola, en… pic.twitter.com/2dX7lzxrpe — Hespress Français (@HespressFr) April 29, 2025

A Crucial Time for Pirates

With the club facing critical challenges, the timing of Mokwena’s potential move could be pivotal. A return to his roots could inject the much-needed spark for the Pirates.

Should Mokwena become available in the coming weeks, the club will have a significant decision to make in securing their managerial future.