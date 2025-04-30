Mayele’s Magic: Gavin Hunt Sees 30-Goal Potential for Kaizer Chiefs

Former SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt believes that Congolese striker Fiston Mayele could be the key to ending Kaizer Chiefs' nine-year trophy drought, if the club can secure his signature.

Mayele's Rising Star

The 30-year-old forward starred in Pyramids FC’s thrilling 3-2 CAF Champions League semi-final win over Orlando Pirates, scoring twice to help the Egyptian club reach their first-ever final, where they will face Mamelodi Sundowns.

Congolese Player, Fiston Mayele requested an annual salary of $1 million to join Kaizer Chiefs 🇿🇦 in 2024.



He has helped Pyramids FC qualify for the Semi Finals of the CAF Champions League with 6 goals in 9 games.



He scored the lone goal to help Pyramids FC win their first… pic.twitter.com/n9OUuwZphh — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 10, 2025

Hunt’s Endorsement

Speaking to Soccer Beat, Hunt said:

"Mayele could be a 30-goal striker in the PSL. He’s a true poacher — strong, direct, and deadly in the box. If Chiefs sign him and give him service, they could win the treble."

A Race for His Signature

Mayele previously thrived under current Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi at Young Africans, and a reunion reportedly interests the player. However, competition is fierce:

Al Ahly have entered the race.

Pyramids FC are eager to extend Mayele’s contract beyond 2026.

A source told Soccer Laduma:

"It’s all about the money now. Pyramids pay big and any deal must match what Mayele’s getting — or more."

Chiefs’ Challenge

Mayele, with 15 goals and 2 assists in 35 matches this season, has become one of Africa’s most sought-after forwards. Chiefs’ chances of landing him may depend not just on nostalgia or coaching ties, but on whether they can financially compete with African giants like Al Ahly.