Mayele’s Magic: Gavin Hunt Sees 30-Goal Potential for Kaizer Chiefs
Former SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt believes that Congolese striker Fiston Mayele could be the key to ending Kaizer Chiefs' nine-year trophy drought, if the club can secure his signature.
Mayele's Rising Star
The 30-year-old forward starred in Pyramids FC’s thrilling 3-2 CAF Champions League semi-final win over Orlando Pirates, scoring twice to help the Egyptian club reach their first-ever final, where they will face Mamelodi Sundowns.
Hunt’s Endorsement
Speaking to Soccer Beat, Hunt said:
"Mayele could be a 30-goal striker in the PSL. He’s a true poacher — strong, direct, and deadly in the box. If Chiefs sign him and give him service, they could win the treble."
A Race for His Signature
Mayele previously thrived under current Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi at Young Africans, and a reunion reportedly interests the player. However, competition is fierce:
- Al Ahly have entered the race.
- Pyramids FC are eager to extend Mayele’s contract beyond 2026.
A source told Soccer Laduma:
"It’s all about the money now. Pyramids pay big and any deal must match what Mayele’s getting — or more."
Chiefs’ Challenge
Mayele, with 15 goals and 2 assists in 35 matches this season, has become one of Africa’s most sought-after forwards. Chiefs’ chances of landing him may depend not just on nostalgia or coaching ties, but on whether they can financially compete with African giants like Al Ahly.