Martial Chooses Monterrey Over Pumas in Liga MX Move

According to Fabrizio Romano, French striker Anthony Martial, formerly of Manchester United and the French national team, has agreed to join Monterrey for the remainder of the Apertura 2025. Although recent rumors linked him to Pumas, the AEK Athens forward opted for Rayados after his club gave the green light for the transfer.

The move was made possible by goalkeeper Esteban Andrada’s departure to Spain, which opened up a foreign player slot in Monterrey’s squad. Transfermarkt currently values Martial at €7.5 million, suggesting the deal may have cost the Mexican side around $8 million.

Martial’s career highlights came at Old Trafford, where he played 317 competitive matches, scoring 90 goals and providing 54 assists. With Manchester United, he lifted the Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Community Shield. He was also part of the French team that won the 2021 Nations League.

While the agreement is sealed, Martial’s debut won’t come immediately. He must first travel to Mexico, undergo medical tests, and finalize registration paperwork. His first appearance is expected around matchday 9 or 10 of the Apertura 2025, with Monterrey fans eager to see him boost their attack.