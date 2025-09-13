RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Manchester City vs Manchester United: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 14 September 2025

Manchester City vs Manchester United: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 14 September 2025

The headline match of the fourth round
Football news Today, 02:22
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Manuel Ugarte & Erling Haaland Carl Recine/Getty Images

In the marquee clash of Premier League Matchday 4, Manchester City will host Manchester United on Sunday, 14 September. Kick-off is set for 17:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this high-stakes encounter.

Match preview

Manchester City have made a sluggish start to the new season—Pep Guardiola’s men have managed just one win from their first three matches. After beating Wolverhampton, City suffered back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Brighton, collecting just three points and slipping to 13th in the standings.

Their woes began in the summer, when they crashed out of the Club World Cup in the round of 16, losing to Saudi side Al Hilal. Heading into the derby against Manchester United, City are far from their peak form.
The situation is further complicated by squad issues: striker Omar Marmoush picked up an injury on international duty with Egypt and will miss part of the season.

Manchester United have also endured a poor start. Under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have only one victory, coming last round against Burnley. Before that, United lost to Arsenal and were held to a draw by Fulham.

Their League Cup campaign ended in disappointment as well, with United bowing out on penalties to League Two side Grimsby. All in all, the start of the season has been challenging for both Manchester clubs, and the upcoming derby could either prove a turning point or deepen the crisis for one of the rivals.

Probable line-ups

Manchester City: Donnarumma – Nunez, Dias, Gvardiol, Nouri – Rodri, Silva, Reijnders – Bobb, Doku – Haaland

Manchester United: Bayindir – Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw – Diallo, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dorgu – Mbeumo, Fernandes – Sesko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Manchester United have conceded in four consecutive matches
  • The Over 2.5 goals bet has landed in five of Manchester City’s last six games
  • In the last ten head-to-head meetings, City have the edge with 5 wins, United have claimed 3 victories and 2 matches have ended in a draw

Prediction

I expect a high-scoring encounter: both teams are desperate to bounce back, and their defensive frailties should only add to the fireworks. The best option is to bet on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.58.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores