Man City vs Man United 1-2: highlights and key moments of the match

In the FA Cup final, just like a year ago, two Manchester clubs—City and United—faced off.

The start of the match was quite predictable. The "Citizens" took control of the ball, but there was almost no danger near Onana's goal. In the 30th minute, Joško Gvardiol made a glaring error, attempting to pass the ball to his goalkeeper but instead setting up Garnacho for an easy goal.

Garnacho's goal:

GARNACHOOO



The @ManUtd man capitalises on a mistake to strike first at Wembley!

A few minutes later, a sweeping attack by the "Red Devils" left the opposing fans in shock. Bruno Fernandes made a stunning pass to find Kobbie Mainoo, who doubled his team's lead.

Mainoo's goal:

YOU COULDN'T WRITE IT



Academy graduate, Kobbie Mainoo scores in the #EmiratesFACup Final for @ManUtd

Guardiola tried to inject some freshness with substitutions at halftime, but the ball stubbornly refused to find the back of the opponent's net. It wasn't until the 87th minute that City managed to equalize with a goal from Doku.

Doku's goal:

They won't go down without a fight



Jérémy Doku squeezes in for @ManCity!

Under the guidance of ten Hag, his team managed to maintain their lead and secure the victory. This FA Cup triumph marks the 13th in history for the Red Devils.

Manchester City - Manchester United - 1:2

Goal: Doku 87 - Garnacho 30', Mainoo 39'