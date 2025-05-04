Legend of Kaizer Chiefs talks about why the young players did not succeed in Amakhosi

The former Kaizer Chiefs star, Itumeleng Khune, spoke about the real reason behind the lack of success and stability of young players at Kaizer Chiefs during the current and previous period.

The former star revealed the reasons, saying that these players are not getting the time they deserve with Nasruddin Nabi's team, and if they were getting this time they deserve, they would be in a better technical condition.

Speaking about the reasons behind Nasreddine Nabi's postponement of these players, he said the coach is looking for the best way to compete, and when the time is right, he will definitely include them.

“I think my answer will be simple on that, Remember coach Jose [Riveiro] has been with Pirates for three seasons and they have created that family bond with players. He has given them an opportunity; he’s been giving them regular game-time. Coach Nabi has now just arrived at the club and obviously is still trying to know the players better, find good combinations”.

Khune said to iDiskitimes.com

"There’s been a level of inconsistency of the youngsters at Kaizer Chiefs because of that reason that the coach is new and he wants to get the right combinations. Remember at the start of the season, you would see Mduduzi [Shabalala] playing regularly. Kaizer Chiefs fans relied a lot on him, and he scored goals, important goals. [Mfundo] Vilakazi came on as a sub a lot of times just to close down the game. You had your Samkelo Zwane, so all players at Kaizer Chiefs, especially the young ones, they’ve been inconsistent because coach is trying different combinations".

Itumeleng Khune concluded.