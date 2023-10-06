La Liga 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 9 Results

This weekend marks the final round of La Liga matches before the international break for national team qualifiers for Euro 2024. Fans can look forward to matches such as Real Madrid vs. Osasuna, Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad, and Granada vs. Barcelona.

Here's the schedule for the matches in CET:

La Liga Matchday 9

6th October

Athletic Bilbao vs. Almeria - 21:00

7th October

Cadiz vs. Girona - 14:00

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna - 16:15

Mallorca vs. Valencia - 18:30

Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano - 21:00

8th October

Villarreal vs. Las Palmas - 14:00

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad - 16:15

Alaves vs. Real Betis - 18:30

Celta Vigo vs. Getafe - 18:30

Granada vs. Barcelona - 21:00

La Liga Matchday 10

20th October

Osasuna vs. Granada - 21:00

21st October

Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca - 14:00

Getafe vs. Real Betis - 16:15

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid - 18:30

Celta Vigo vs. Atletico Madrid - 21:00

22nd October

Las Palmas vs. Rayo Vallecano - 14:00

Girona vs. Almeria - 16:15

Villarreal vs. Alaves - 18:30

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao - 21:00

23rd October