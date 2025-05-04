Kaizer Chiefs winger on the radar of several clubs

Tebogo Potsane seems to have fallen out of favour with Kaizer Chiefs and an imminent exit could be on the horizon.

After arriving from Royal AM in 2023 on a three-year contract, the winger never really established himself with the team, although he was a promising player before he suffered a number of injuries.

The player's last game was in December 2024, so it's only natural that he will be out by the end of the season.

Its believed that it won’t be a direct release. They will put him on the transfer list and see if there are interested teams, of which it means they have to sell him, They don’t want to let him go for free and that’s why he is believed to be put on transfer list. The difference with Tebogo from other players who are set to be released is that he still has one year on his contract and the team wants to cash in on him rather than release him for free, They are looking at cutting down the squad while at the same time bringing in some new players at the start of next season.

