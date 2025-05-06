Kaizer Chiefs move to bring in an overseas defender: Who is he!

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to clear a lot of space to bring in more quality players for the upcoming season.

Other media reports, including those from Soccer Laduma, have revealed that Kaizer Chiefs are interested in signing Thabo Makhele, the 30-year-old defender who has been in fine form for the Chilli Boys this season.

“As much as they are looking at the attacking department, they also want to strengthen the defence as they haven’t yet replaced TT (Ditlhokwe), and they are also looking at releasing other defenders as well, So they have been monitoring Thabo Makhele from Chippa United. He is experienced and very solid. He would help the team if they want to fight for trophies next season. They’ll be playing in Africa. So that’s one of the reasons they have been monitoring and have enquired about him".

A reliable source told SoccerLaduma.

“They are looking at revamping and overhauling the squad next season. It’s believed that the coach wants to build a squad which will be like his own with the players he is recommending. So with them targeting Thabo Makhele, they are also looking at releasing some as wel”.

The same reliable source added to SoccerLaduma.