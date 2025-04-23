Kaizer Chiefs monitoring young talent from Sekhukhune United

Kaizer Chiefs are actively planning their transfer campaign to strengthen as much as possible and reclaim their leading position in South African football.

Details: The Soweto giants are keeping an eye on the rising talent of Sekhukhune United, Olwethu Songelwa, who joined the team last year. Scouts have been impressed by the midfielder's abilities and show serious interest in his services.

It is believed that Cape Town City also monitored the midfielder before he moved to Sekhukhune, highlighting the level of interest he is already generating in the PSL.

Songelwa, nicknamed Mshishi—a tribute to Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane—hails from Makhanda in the Eastern Cape and has earned admiration for his ball-playing intelligence, tactical awareness, and creativity in the midfield.

Reminder: Previously, Kaizer Chiefs declined the transfer of a midfielder from the Portuguese league.