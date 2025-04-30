RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs management set to fine players for defeats

Kaizer Chiefs management set to fine players for defeats

Football news Today, 10:35
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs management set to fine players for defeats

Kaizer Chiefs’ poor run in the league, capped by a 2-1 loss to Marumo Gallants, appears to have pushed the club’s management to the edge. Now, the bosses are planning a decisive response.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, the management has decided to fine players for the match against Gallants. However, not every squad member will be penalized—only those whom the bosses believe didn’t give their all on the pitch. The exact names of the players who will have to forfeit part of their salary have not been disclosed.

Interestingly, these fines won’t go back into the club’s coffers. Instead, the deducted funds will be donated to charity, with players given the right to choose where their share of the salary will be sent. This move is expected to motivate the squad ahead of crucial fixtures.

Reminder: One of those fixtures is the upcoming Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, and head coach Nasreddine Nabi has already put special emphasis on it.

Kaizer Chiefs
