Kaizer Chiefs lose key player ahead of derby with Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs enter arguably the most important week of this season as the "chiefs" prepare for two Soweto derbies against Orlando Pirates. The hosts approach the championship match with some notable absences.

Details: In the first match, set for May 3, Nasreddine Nabi will be unable to count on his forward Wandile Duba. In the previous league game against Marumo Gallants, he received a yellow card, marking his fourth of the season.

As a result, due to the accumulation of warnings, he will miss the championship game against Orlando Pirates but will be eligible to play in the Soweto cup derby on May 10. In Duba's absence, the "chiefs" have Ranga Chivaviro and Tashreeq Morris as backup forwards.

Reminder: After the painful defeat to the Gallants, Nabi urged the Kaizer Chiefs players to rally around the Soweto derby.