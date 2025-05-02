Kaizer Chiefs defender names former Amakhosi player who inspires him

The Soweto Derby stands as one of the most important—if not the most important—matches in South African football. It draws the eyes of thousands of young boys seeking role models for inspiration, many of whom later grow up to become footballers themselves. Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross was once one of those aspiring youngsters.

Details: Cross revealed that he looked up to Siphiwe Tshabalala, a player beloved by many during the 2010 World Cup. Yet, it was the Soweto Derby that truly made Tshabalala unforgettable for him, with the Chiefs legend having played in plenty of these iconic clashes.

Quote: “If I manage to play in my first derby on Saturday, I will consider it a huge personal achievement. Playing in the Soweto Derby would be the fulfillment of a dream. It’s the biggest match in the country, and I’ve watched it since I was a child. Players like Siphiwe Tshabalala left a mark on me, and I hope I can experience that this weekend,” Cross stated.

Reminder: Tshabalala dedicated more than a decade of his life to the Amakhosi, featuring in 31 Soweto Derbies. In those 31 matches, he started 29 times, came off the bench twice, and scored four goals.