Kaizer Chiefs declined to transfer midfielder from the Portuguese league

Not every South African club would pass on a player from the Portuguese league, but Kaizer Chiefs have set their transfer policy differently.

Details: According to SoccerLaduma, the Chiefs considered transferring midfielder Yaya Sithole, whose contract belongs to Tondela, but this season he is on loan at Gil Vicente. However, the "Amakhosi" ultimately decided against it, as the midfield position in Nasreddine Nabi's team is already overloaded.

The current priority is Pyramids forward Fiston Mayele, but the Johannesburg club is not fixated on just one candidate.

Reminder: Sithole played only two matches for Gil Vicente at the start of the season, even getting 24 minutes of playtime in a match against Porto. But due to a severe injury, he has not played since mid-September of last year.