Kaizer Chiefs are monitoring a Tanzanian midfielder. Nabi knows him well

South African clubs keep a close eye on footballers across the continent, and Kaizer Chiefs are no exception, turning their attention to the Tanzanian market.

Details: According to SoccerLaduma, the Chiefs are tracking attacking midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki, who currently plays for Yanga in his homeland. The club has previously scouted him, but so far, their interest hasn’t led to any concrete developments.

It is believed that Nasreddine Nabi’s side had earlier tried to sign another Yanga player, Feisal Salum, but faced complications, prompting Kaizer Chiefs to shift their focus to Aziz Ki. All of these players are well known to Nabi, which is why he is keen on bringing them in.

Reminder: Tomorrow, Kaizer Chiefs host Orlando Pirates in the South African Premier League, and the Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this match.