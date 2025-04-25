Kaizer Chiefs aim to compete with European clubs for MLS player

The results of Kaizer Chiefs in the league are disappointing to the club's bosses, who are eager to bring big names into the team to achieve the highest goals.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, the "Chiefs" are keeping an eye on American Toronto forward Cassius Mailula. The 23-year-old striker is currently on loan at Moroccan club Wydad, where he has contributed nine goal involvements in 24 matches.

Meanwhile, Wydad itself is aiming to buy out the contract, and unnamed European clubs are also monitoring Mailula. Additionally, Kaizer Chiefs must overcome Toronto's desire to keep the former Mamelodi Sundowns player in the team.

However, the Canadian club, which competes in the MLS, might decide to transfer the player. The move could be either on a permanent basis or as a loan.

Reminder: Earlier, Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomon urged the team to take responsibility for the poor results in the league.