Kaizer Chiefs aim for full return of Blom to the team

After a year and a half in American St. Louis, midfielder Njabulo Blom has returned to Kaizer Chiefs. The loan agreement is coming to an end, and the "Chiefs" have already made a decision on their next steps.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, the Johannesburg club aims to keep the 25-year-old defensive midfielder in their ranks. The Chiefs have already presented the player with a two-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

The player is also inclined to stay with the club, citing a lack of playing time in St. Louis and feeling happy again upon returning to Kaizer Chiefs.

Reminder: According to the Transfermarkt portal, Blom's contract with St. Louis is valid until the end of the year, and the "Chiefs" can save on the player's transfer by signing a pre-contract with him on July 1, and after the expiration of his MLS contract, sign him for free.