Jose Rivero's Last Dance: Will Orlando Pirates win the title?

The Buchanizers are looking to win their last title with their Spanish coach, Jose Rivero.

Like every other one; it is a pleasure, it’s an honour to One More Time represent Orlando Pirates in the final, It is something we’ve been working towards since day one since we started together. We were lucky enough, we worked hard enough to find ourselves regularly in almost every final. If we can celebrate One More Time.

Jose Rivero said.

Of all the topics in the world, we must not focus on the occasion but focus on the game plan, focus on the way in which we can beat Chiefs. Focus on the way we think they can beat us and try to fix and prevent that. Focus on making Chiefs play bad and us play good. We did it together so many times over the years. We want to make sure that we are better again,

Jose Rivero concluded.