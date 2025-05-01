“It's wonderful, but”. Cardoso assesses the increased lead over Orlando Pirates
Against the backdrop of Orlando Pirates' home defeat to Sekhukhune United, Mamelodi Sundowns have extended their lead over their closest title rivals to 12 points. The Brazilians’ head coach, Miguel Cardoso, is pleased with this development but refuses to rely solely on the missteps of other teams.
Details: Cardoso emphasized that while it's good Orlando Pirates slipped up, his own squad must remain focused on their own performances.
Quote: “Obviously, our fate is in our own hands, but there are still five games left, and nothing is decided yet, because our rivals won’t give up. So we have to respect ourselves, respect our opponents, respect our competitors, and not rest on what we've achieved. If you do that, you’ll run into problems.
So, we played one game today [Wednesday], and now we have five to go. If we get an extra advantage [after the Pirates' defeat], that’s wonderful, but we need to keep pushing forward and keep winning our matches,” Cardoso stated.