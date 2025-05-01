“It's wonderful, but”. Cardoso assesses the increased lead over Orlando Pirates

Against the backdrop of Orlando Pirates' home defeat to Sekhukhune United, Mamelodi Sundowns have extended their lead over their closest title rivals to 12 points. The Brazilians’ head coach, Miguel Cardoso, is pleased with this development but refuses to rely solely on the missteps of other teams.

Details: Cardoso emphasized that while it's good Orlando Pirates slipped up, his own squad must remain focused on their own performances.