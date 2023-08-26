Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2

The second round of Serie A will be held over three days. On Saturday, we expect matches with the participation of Roma and Milan: Wolves will visit to Verona, and Rossoneri at home will meet with Torino. On Sunday, defending champions Napoli will play against Sassuolo, as well as games involving Juventus and Lazio. Two matches are scheduled for Monday, including a game between Cagliari and Inter. Dailysports has prepared everything you need to know about the second round of the Serie A: the results and schedule of matches, the standings and the calendar for the third round.

Time - SET

Serie A. Matchday 2

26/08

17:30 Monza - Empoli

17:30 Frosinone - Atalanta

19:45 Verona - Roma

19:45 Milan - Torino

27/08

17:30 Fiorentina - Lecce

17:30 Juventus - Bologna

19:45 Lazio - Genoa

19:45 Napoli - Sassuolo

28/09

17:30 Salernitana - Udinese

19:45 Cagliari - Inter

Italian Serie A standings

Serie A. Matchday 3

01/09

17:30 Sassuolo - Verona

19:45 Roma - Milan

02/09

17:30 Bologna - Cagliari

17:30 Udinese - Frosinone

19:45 Atalanta - Monza

19:45 Napoli - Lazio