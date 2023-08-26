Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2
The second round of Serie A will be held over three days. On Saturday, we expect matches with the participation of Roma and Milan: Wolves will visit to Verona, and Rossoneri at home will meet with Torino. On Sunday, defending champions Napoli will play against Sassuolo, as well as games involving Juventus and Lazio. Two matches are scheduled for Monday, including a game between Cagliari and Inter. Dailysports has prepared everything you need to know about the second round of the Serie A: the results and schedule of matches, the standings and the calendar for the third round.
Time - SET
Serie A. Matchday 2
26/08
17:30 Monza - Empoli
17:30 Frosinone - Atalanta
19:45 Verona - Roma
19:45 Milan - Torino
27/08
17:30 Fiorentina - Lecce
17:30 Juventus - Bologna
19:45 Lazio - Genoa
19:45 Napoli - Sassuolo
28/09
17:30 Salernitana - Udinese
19:45 Cagliari - Inter
Italian Serie A standings
Serie A. Matchday 3
01/09
17:30 Sassuolo - Verona
19:45 Roma - Milan
02/09
17:30 Bologna - Cagliari
17:30 Udinese - Frosinone
19:45 Atalanta - Monza
19:45 Napoli - Lazio
03/09
17:30 Inter - Fiorentina
17:30 Torino - Genoa
19:45 Empoli - Juventus
19:45 Lecce - Salernitana