“Injuries were unfortunate”. Nabi found the reason for Kaizer Chiefs' draw with Chippa United

On Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs, in a head-to-head match, failed to defeat Chippa United, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Chiefs' head coach Nasreddine Nabi has already identified the reason for this setback.

Details: In this match, the team's coach had to field a new pair of central defenders, Edmilson Dove and Zitha Kwinika, who was playing only his second league game this season. It was injuries that prevented him from selecting the optimal lineup, resulting in a goalless draw.

Quote: "I congratulate and thank players like Zitha, Dove, and Njabulo Blom [who replaced Dillan Solomons at right-back early in the first half] in defense after we lost many defenders to injuries. Next week, several players will return. We were unfortunate with injuries, but I think we have a good group," Nabi stated.

Reminder: Even though Kaizer Chiefs are struggling to reach the top of the table, experts urge not to dismiss Nabi, but to give him more time.