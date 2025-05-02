"I think I have done a lot for the club". Is Orlando Pirates defender hinting at an exit?

Once a key defender for Orlando Pirates, Innocent Maela has seen limited action under head coach Jose Riveiro this season. With the 32-year-old’s contract set to expire soon, he’s begun to reflect on his future.

Details: Maela offered a rather philosophical response when journalists asked whether he would remain with the team, but his words carried a subtle hint that he might be preparing to move on.

Quote: "I think that in life, as in everything else, you have to allow succession to happen, because we all know you can’t play this game forever.

I believe it’s a privilege—more than anything else—to influence the people who will come after me, because, as I’ve said, you can’t play this game forever, and I think I have achieved very good results for myself and for the club," Maela stated.