How well do you know Lionel Messi's career? QUIZ!

The Ballon d'Or, the top individual award in world soccer, is due to be awarded at the end of October. Insiders are already reporting that Lionel Messi will take away this prize.

For the Argentine the previous season really became fabulous: he won the World Cup for the first time in his career together with the national team of Argentina, and also moved from France to the United States. According to Messi, in Paris Saint-Germain he felt uncomfortable, while in North America, the legendary footballer was able to immediately benefit his new club - Inter Miami. Unfortunately, Leo failed to reach the MLS playoffs and for him soccer in this calendar year is almost over. However, this can be positive news for Messi, because he is already 36 - the body is not able to withstand the loads that were previously.

Leo Messi's entire career has been like an afterthought. But do you know it well? We have prepared for you a quiz dedicated to the legendary footballer. Will you be able to answer all eleven questions correctly?