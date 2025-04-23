How Orlando Jose Rivero's exit could hinder Orlando Pirates' progress

At the moment, Orlando Pirates are in a state of uncertainty due to the conflicting news about Jose Rivero's potential replacement after it was confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Orlando Pirates are in a delicate period of the season as they are in the race to win four trophies this season, having reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League and the ongoing race with Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership as well

Orlando Pirates will face rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank final on the 10th of May, and if the team can achieve all these goals by the end of the season, it will be a great achievement for the departing coach.

.The Buccaneers management's choice of a coach who is not as good as Jose Rivero will be a major issue and the whole campaign to create a stellar future for the team will fall apart.