Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil: weekend schedule
The American leg of the Formula 1 tour will continue this weekend, with the next race taking place in Brazil.
Daily Sport presents the schedule for the upcoming events. Please, pay attention to the fact that we have provided the local time in Brazil and, in parentheses, the Central European Time (CET).
November 3rd
- First Practice - 11:30 (15:30)
- Qualifying - 15:00 (19:00)
November 4th
- Qualifying for Sprint - 11:00 (15:00)
- Sprint Race - 15:30 (19:30)
November 5th
- Main Race - 14:00 (18:00)
In addition, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is confident that he can challenge Max Verstappen. He believes he belongs to a small group of drivers who can compete with the Dutchman, but he emphasizes the need for Mercedes to create a contender and improve their pit stops. Hamilton hasn't won championships since 2020, finishing second in 2021.
However, Hamilton is determined to make a comeback in Formula 1, and this determination only fuels his belief and motivation.