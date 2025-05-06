Former referee assesses Kaizer Chiefs' penalty claims in match against Orlando Pirates

In the recent Soweto Derby, Kaizer Chiefs let a 1-0 lead slip against Orlando Pirates. However, the team could have doubled their advantage, as the Chiefs camp insisted they deserved a penalty in the 15th minute. Yet, former referee Victor Hlungwani dispelled any doubts regarding the incident.

Details: Hlungwani pointed out that Mbekezeli Mbotazi did not make contact with Mduduzi Shabalala’s leg, so the referee’s decision not to award a penalty to Kaizer Chiefs was correct.

Quote: “Here’s a situation where Mbotazi goes in for a tackle on Shabalala. When he slides in, is there any contact between the two players? We’re going to show you this. There is no contact between the two players.

You can see that when Mbotazi made the sliding tackle, Shabalala jumped, but he wasn’t touched. That’s why the referee made the right decision not to award a penalty,” Hlungwani stated live on Soccer Zone.

Reminder: In the Soweto Derby, Orlando Pirates midfielder Talente Mbattha picked up his fourth yellow card of the season, meaning he will miss the match against Golden Arrows due to suspension.