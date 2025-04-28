RU RU ES ES FR FR
Former Orlando Pirates coach sees positives in team's CAF Champions League exit

Former Orlando Pirates coach sees positives in team's CAF Champions League exit

Football news Today, 14:11
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates suffered a painful defeat in the CAF Champions League semifinals against Pyramids, ultimately being knocked out of the tournament. Some see a silver lining in this outcome, and experts also note the positives.

Details: Former head coach Junior Khanye believes that reaching the semifinals itself is a significant experience for the players, but it's unfortunate that against this backdrop, Jose Riveiro is leaving the team.

Quote: “These guys have a great future ahead of them, even considering their age. It's a pity the coach is leaving because it's important for a coach to have mutual understanding with the players. He brought out the best in his players. In my opinion, the best team lost today. Despite Jose leaving, he can be proud of himself, especially for giving young players a chance.

Not every coach plays in the semifinals with young players, especially in continental football. He took a risk, and look how these guys are deciding matches. Take, for example, Mohau Nkota, who scored four goals in this tournament. The boys can hold their heads high; I think they did very well,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.

