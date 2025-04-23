Former Orlando Pirates coach delivers grim verdict on his former team after Pyramids match
In the first semifinal match of the Champions League, Orlando Pirates and Pyramids couldn't determine a winner, leaving all the intrigue for the second match. Former head coach of the "Pirates," Roger De Sa, already knows which way the scales will tip.
Details: De Sa emphasized that he expected a stronger game from the Pirates, and noted that Pyramids are in a stronger position; however, José Riveiro's team cannot be completely written off.
Quote: "I watched the Orlando Pirates game against Pyramids, and I was impressed by the level of Pyramids; they played confidently, and it was unfair that the game ended in a draw without a victor. I expected Orlando Pirates to be the strongest at home, and I was surprised by how Pyramids played.
Currently, Pyramids are in a very good position, and I think they are closest to qualifying. Of course, we should not underestimate Orlando Pirates, because they counterattack well and are still a strong team, but Pyramids are the stronger team.
I don't think Orlando Pirates have players capable of making a difference. I think they played in their best form, and I don't expect major changes; perhaps individual performances may improve slightly," said De Sa.