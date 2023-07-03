EN RU
Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023

Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 As part of Euro 2023 U19, a match between the youth teams of Italy and Malta will take place. The meeting will take place on July 3 and will start at 21:00 European time.

National team of Malta

The Maltese are not frequent guests of such prestigious tournaments as the European Championship. Frankly speaking, the team absolutely does not shine with well-known names, and getting into the final part of the tournament can be considered great luck. The Maltese were given a ticket to Euro 2023 as the hosts of the upcoming continental forum.

In preparation for the tournament, Malta lost to Montenegro, and also exchanged victories with modest Albania. As the hosts of the championship, the Maltese did not qualify.

Italy national team

The Italians are almost the main candidates to win the tournament. For them, the game with Malta will be a cakewalk, which the bookmakers do not doubt.

On the way to the European tournament, the Italians confidently beat Germany, and also tied with the Belgians and Slovenians.

Note that at the last European Championship, the Italians reached the semi-finals, and in 2016 and 2018 in the finals they lost to Spain and Portugal, respectively.

Personal meetings

Interestingly, the upcoming rivals held only two official meetings between themselves. Both times the Italians won and both times with the same score 2:0.

Match prediction

There is no doubt that Italy will beat such a modest opponent. The only question left is how many goals the Italians will score against Malta. I believe that the meeting will end with a difference of at least three goals, so I suggest betting on Italy's handicap (-3) per 1.6.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
