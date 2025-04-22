Five players Kaizer Chiefs will be missing in the upcoming important matches!

After their recent draw in the Betway Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs face Marumo Gallants this weekend and are expected to be without five players due to suspension.

Kaizer Chiefs only managed to win one game with a 1-0 victory over Magesi FC in March, not a good statistic for a team looking to improve their league position under Nasreddine Nabi, The Kaizer Chiefs are in danger of ending the season in eighth place for the second consecutive season.

This coming weekend, Kaizer Chiefs will be without five of their key players. Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi will be suspended for the team’s next match after receiving their fourth yellow cards in the game against Chippa United, resulting in an automatic one-game ban.

Additionally, Dillan Solomons, Rushwin Dortley, and Miguel Inacio are unlikely to feature in Saturday’s match due to injuries. Solomons was forced off the pitch during the clash with Chippa.

Following the match, head coach Nabi expressed concern over the growing number of defensive injuries this season, with most of his defenders currently sidelined.