Finally: Kaizer Chiefs turn the tables on Orlando Pirates to win Nedbank Cup!

After a ten-year absence from the podium, the Kaizer Chiefs were fortunate enough to break their jinx and claim the Nedbank Cup trophy by defeating Orlando Pirates in the final.

Amakhosi travelled to Durban as the underdogs, but as South African football has always been known for surprises, Moses Mabhida Stadium was the talisman for Nasruddin Nabi's side as they clinched the title with a 2-1 win in the final today.

With rumours swirling around his name, this win could be a big boost for the Tunisian coach to stay with the team for another season.

The stadium that hosted the final could also be the face of good fortune for the Glamour Boys after a decade without a trophy.