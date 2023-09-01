English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4

The fourth round of the English Premier League will be the last before the international break.

Friday will be notable for the debut game of the English Premier League at Kenilworth Road - the Luton Town stadium is finally ready to host Premier League matches.

Saturday's main match will be the confrontation between Brighton and Newcastle. In addition, home matches await Man City against Fulham and Chelsea against Nottingham.

The match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton is scheduled for Sunday. The main event of the weekend will be the battle between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Also read: Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Time - SET

Premier League. 4th round

01.09

21:00 Luton Town - West Ham United

02.09

13:30 Sheffield United - Everton

16:00 Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur

16:00 Brentford - Bournemouth

16:00 Manchester City - Fulham

16:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forrest

18:30 Brighton & Hove Albion - Newcastle United

03.09

15:00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa

17:30 Arsenal - Manchester United

Premier League standings

Premier League. 5th round

16.09

13:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Liverpool

16:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace

16:00 West Ham - Manchester City

16:00 Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion

16:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Sheffield United

16:00 Fulham - Luton Town

18:30 Everton - Arsenal

17.09

15:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea

17:30 Newcastle United - Brentford