English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4

Football news Today, 02:48
English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown

The fourth round of the English Premier League will be the last before the international break.

Friday will be notable for the debut game of the English Premier League at Kenilworth Road - the Luton Town stadium is finally ready to host Premier League matches.

Saturday's main match will be the confrontation between Brighton and Newcastle. In addition, home matches await Man City against Fulham and Chelsea against Nottingham.

The match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton is scheduled for Sunday. The main event of the weekend will be the battle between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Also read: Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Time - SET

Premier League. 4th round

01.09
21:00 Luton Town - West Ham United

02.09
13:30 Sheffield United - Everton
16:00 Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur
16:00 Brentford - Bournemouth
16:00 Manchester City - Fulham
16:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forrest
18:30 Brighton & Hove Albion - Newcastle United

03.09
15:00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
17:30 Arsenal - Manchester United

Premier League standings

Premier League. 5th round

16.09
13:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Liverpool
16:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
16:00 West Ham - Manchester City
16:00 Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion
16:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Sheffield United
16:00 Fulham - Luton Town
18:30 Everton - Arsenal

17.09
15:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea
17:30 Newcastle United - Brentford

18.09
20:45 Nottingham Forrest - Burnley

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
