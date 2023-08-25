English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3
On Friday, the 25th of August, the third matchday of the English Premier League shall commence. Another endeavor awaits Chelsea as they strive to clinch their inaugural victory in this season. A clash of titans shall unfold between the illustrious Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. The central fixture of the weekend shall manifest as the confrontation between Newcastle United and Liverpool. Dailysports has meticulously curated all the pivotal elements essential for comprehending the third round of the EPL: encompassing match results and schedule, the standings, and a calendar delineating the forthcoming fourth matchday.
Time - CET
Premier League. Matchday 3
25/08
20:00 Chelsea - Luton Town
26/08
12:30 Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur
15:00 Arsenal - Fulham
15:00 Brentford - Crystal Palace
15:00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forrest
15:00 Everton - Wolverhampton Wanderers
17:30 Brighton & Hove Albion - West Ham United
27/08
14:00 Burnley - Aston Villa
14:00 Sheffield United - Manchester City
16:30 Newcastle United - Liverpool
Premier League standings
Premier League. Matchday 4
01/09
20:00 Luton Town - West Ham United
02/09
12:30 Sheffield United - Everton
15:00 Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur
15:00 Brentford - Bournemouth
15:00 Manchester City - Fulham
15:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
17:30 Brighton & Hove Albion - Newcastle United
03/09
14:00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
16:30 Arsenal - Manchester United