English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3

On Friday, the 25th of August, the third matchday of the English Premier League shall commence. Another endeavor awaits Chelsea as they strive to clinch their inaugural victory in this season. A clash of titans shall unfold between the illustrious Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. The central fixture of the weekend shall manifest as the confrontation between Newcastle United and Liverpool. Dailysports has meticulously curated all the pivotal elements essential for comprehending the third round of the EPL: encompassing match results and schedule, the standings, and a calendar delineating the forthcoming fourth matchday.

Time - CET

Premier League. Matchday 3

25/08

20:00 Chelsea - Luton Town

26/08

12:30 Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur

15:00 Arsenal - Fulham

15:00 Brentford - Crystal Palace

15:00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forrest

15:00 Everton - Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:30 Brighton & Hove Albion - West Ham United

27/08

14:00 Burnley - Aston Villa

14:00 Sheffield United - Manchester City

16:30 Newcastle United - Liverpool

Premier League standings

Standings provided by Sofascore

Premier League. Matchday 4

01/09

20:00 Luton Town - West Ham United

02/09

12:30 Sheffield United - Everton

15:00 Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur

15:00 Brentford - Bournemouth

15:00 Manchester City - Fulham

15:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest

17:30 Brighton & Hove Albion - Newcastle United