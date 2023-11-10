English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round
Football news Today, 15:57
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mancity/
From Saturday, November 11, to Sunday, November 12, the 12th round of the English Premier League will take place. Several matches stand out, capturing the interest of fans: Wolverhampton facing Tottenham, Liverpool playing against Brentford, Arsenal against Burnley, and the central match of the round between Manchester City and Chelsea.
Time - Central European Time (CET)
Premier League. 12th round
November 11th
- 13:30 Wolverhampton - Tottenham
- 16:00 Arsenal - Burnley
- 16:00 Crystal Palace - Everton
- 16:00 Manchester United - Luton
- 18:30 Bournemouth - Newcastle
November 12th
- 15:00 Aston Villa - Fulham
- 15:00 Brighton - Sheffield United
- 15:00 Liverpool - Brentford
- 15:00 West Ham - Nottingham
- 17:30 Chelsea - Manchester City
League Table
Premier League. 13th round
25 November
- 13:30 Manchester City - Liverpool
- 16:00 Burnley - West Ham
- 16:00 Luton - Crystal Palace
- 16:00 Newcastle - Chelsea
- 16:00 Nottingham - Brighton
- 16:00 Sheffield United - Bournemouth
- 18:30 Brentford - Arsenal
26 November
- 15:00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
- 17:30 Everton - Manchester United
27 November
- 21:00 Fulham - Wolverhampton
