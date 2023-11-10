RU RU NG NG
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round

Football news Today, 15:57
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mancity/

From Saturday, November 11, to Sunday, November 12, the 12th round of the English Premier League will take place. Several matches stand out, capturing the interest of fans: Wolverhampton facing Tottenham, Liverpool playing against Brentford, Arsenal against Burnley, and the central match of the round between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Time - Central European Time (CET)

Premier League. 12th round

November 11th

  • 13:30 Wolverhampton - Tottenham
  • 16:00 Arsenal - Burnley
  • 16:00 Crystal Palace - Everton
  • 16:00 Manchester United - Luton
  • 18:30 Bournemouth - Newcastle

November 12th

  • 15:00 Aston Villa - Fulham
  • 15:00 Brighton - Sheffield United
  • 15:00 Liverpool - Brentford
  • 15:00 West Ham - Nottingham
  • 17:30 Chelsea - Manchester City

League Table

Standings provided by Sofascore

Premier League. 13th round


25 November

  • 13:30 Manchester City - Liverpool
  • 16:00 Burnley - West Ham
  • 16:00 Luton - Crystal Palace
  • 16:00 Newcastle - Chelsea
  • 16:00 Nottingham - Brighton
  • 16:00 Sheffield United - Bournemouth
  • 18:30 Brentford - Arsenal

26 November

  • 15:00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
  • 17:30 Everton - Manchester United

27 November

  • 21:00 Fulham - Wolverhampton
