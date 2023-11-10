English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round

From Saturday, November 11, to Sunday, November 12, the 12th round of the English Premier League will take place. Several matches stand out, capturing the interest of fans: Wolverhampton facing Tottenham, Liverpool playing against Brentford, Arsenal against Burnley, and the central match of the round between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Time - Central European Time (CET)

Premier League. 12th round

November 11th 13:30 Wolverhampton - Tottenham

16:00 Arsenal - Burnley

16:00 Crystal Palace - Everton

16:00 Manchester United - Luton

18:30 Bournemouth - Newcastle November 12th 15:00 Aston Villa - Fulham

15:00 Brighton - Sheffield United

15:00 Liverpool - Brentford

15:00 West Ham - Nottingham

17:30 Chelsea - Manchester City

League Table

Standings provided by Sofascore

Premier League. 13th round



25 November

13:30 Manchester City - Liverpool

16:00 Burnley - West Ham

16:00 Luton - Crystal Palace

16:00 Newcastle - Chelsea

16:00 Nottingham - Brighton

16:00 Sheffield United - Bournemouth

18:30 Brentford - Arsenal

26 November

15:00 Tottenham - Aston Villa

17:30 Everton - Manchester United

27 November