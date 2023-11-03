English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Football news Today, 16:41
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
From Saturday, November 4th, to Monday, November 6th, the 11th round of the English Premier League will take place. Of interest to fans is the match between Newcastle and Arsenal, Everton and Brighton, Luton will host Liverpool, and the final match of the round will feature the central clash between Tottenham and Chelsea.
Time - Central European Time (CET)
Premier League. 11th round
November 4th
- 13:30 Fulham - Manchester United
- 16:00 Burnley - Crystal Palace
- 16:00 Brentford - West Ham
- 16:00 Everton - Brighton
- 16:00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
- 16:00 Sheffield United - Wolverhampton
- 18:30 Newcastle - Arsenal
November 5th
- 15:00 Nottingham - Aston Villa
- 17:30 Luton - Liverpool
November 6th
- 21:00 Tottenham - Chelsea
League Table
Premier League. 12th round
November 11th
- 13:30 Wolverhampton - Tottenham
- 16:00 Arsenal - Burnley
- 16:00 Crystal Palace - Everton
- 16:00 Manchester United - Luton
- 18:30 Bournemouth - Newcastle
November 12th
- 15:00 Aston Villa - Fulham
- 15:00 Brighton - Sheffield United
- 15:00 Liverpool - Brentford
- 15:00 West Ham - Nottingham
- 17:30 Chelsea - Manchester City
