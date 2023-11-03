English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round

From Saturday, November 4th, to Monday, November 6th, the 11th round of the English Premier League will take place. Of interest to fans is the match between Newcastle and Arsenal, Everton and Brighton, Luton will host Liverpool, and the final match of the round will feature the central clash between Tottenham and Chelsea.

Time - Central European Time (CET)

Premier League. 11th round

November 4th

13:30 Fulham - Manchester United

16:00 Burnley - Crystal Palace

16:00 Brentford - West Ham

16:00 Everton - Brighton

16:00 Manchester City - Bournemouth

16:00 Sheffield United - Wolverhampton

18:30 Newcastle - Arsenal

November 5th

15:00 Nottingham - Aston Villa

17:30 Luton - Liverpool

November 6th

21:00 Tottenham - Chelsea

League Table

Premier League. 12th round

November 11th

13:30 Wolverhampton - Tottenham

16:00 Arsenal - Burnley

16:00 Crystal Palace - Everton

16:00 Manchester United - Luton

18:30 Bournemouth - Newcastle

November 12th